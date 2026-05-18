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Jose Luis Montales takes oath as new Senate secretary

Jose Luis Montales took an oath today, 18 May, as the new Senate Secretary, following the resignation of Mark Llandro Mendoza.
Jose Luis Montales took an oath today, 18 May, as the new Senate Secretary, following the resignation of Mark Llandro Mendoza. Photo Courtesy of Senate of the Philippines
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Jose Luis Montales, who previously served as secretary general of the House of Representatives and former city administrator of Taguig, officially took his oath on 18 May as the new Senate secretary.

Montales assumed the post following the resignation of Mark Llandro Mendoza as the Senate opened session ahead of its expected convening as an impeachment court in the case involving Vice President Sara Duterte.

Jose Luis Montales took an oath today, 18 May, as the new Senate Secretary, following the resignation of Mark Llandro Mendoza.
13 senators back Cayetano for Senate presidency

According to Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, Mendoza voluntarily submitted his resignation despite appeals for him to remain in office.

Cayetano stressed that “getting the Senate organized is the priority” as the chamber prepares for its constitutional role in the impeachment proceedings.

The Senate session opened with incomplete attendance, including the absence of Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, who reportedly left Senate custody amid an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

Meanwhile, Sen. Robin Padilla attended the session despite being tagged by the National Bureau of Investigation as a “person of interest” in the reported escape of his ally from Senate custody.

Jose Luis Montales
Senate Secretary General
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