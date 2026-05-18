Jose Luis Montales takes oath as new Senate secretary

According to Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, Mendoza voluntarily submitted his resignation despite appeals for him to remain in office.

Cayetano stressed that “getting the Senate organized is the priority” as the chamber prepares for its constitutional role in the impeachment proceedings.

The Senate session opened with incomplete attendance, including the absence of Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, who reportedly left Senate custody amid an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

Meanwhile, Sen. Robin Padilla attended the session despite being tagged by the National Bureau of Investigation as a “person of interest” in the reported escape of his ally from Senate custody.