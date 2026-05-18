Japanese Ambassador, DoF secretary meet on eve of PBBM’s state visit to Japan

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya on 18 May 2026 met with Department of Finance (DoF) Secretary Frederick D. Go to exchange views on key economic and financial priorities.
Central in their discussion were ways to further strengthen Japan–Philippines economic cooperation ahead of the upcoming state visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to Japan.
Historic trip
The President is scheduled to leave for Tokyo on 26 May 2026. His trip will be historic, as it marks the first state visit by a Philippine head of state to Japan in 11 years and coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
In their meeting yesterday, Ambassador Endo and Secretary Go reaffirmed the strong and longstanding partnership between Japan and the Philippines, particularly in the areas of economic collaboration and investment opportunities.