MICT undergoes maintenance on 17 May

The Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has issued a notice regarding scheduled system maintenance at the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) on 17 May 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the said period, the N4 platform for Pre-Advise Booking and the Terminal Appointment Booking System (TABS) will be temporarily unavailable while the maintenance is being carried out.