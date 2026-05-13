MICT undergoes maintenance on 17 May

The Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has issued a notice regarding scheduled system maintenance at the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) on 17 May 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
During the said period, the N4 platform for Pre-Advise Booking and the Terminal Appointment Booking System (TABS) will be temporarily unavailable while the maintenance is being carried out.
As a result, there may be slight delays in the entry and exit of trucks at the terminal gates.
In this regard, the Philippine Ports Authority advises all port users and stakeholders to plan and adjust their transactions and schedules in advance to avoid any inconvenience or delay in operations. For more information, please contact ICTSI-MICT directly.