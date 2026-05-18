Symptoms

Most people do not feel the symptoms, as hypertension usually has no symptoms or signs, but it can cause problems for the heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes. Checking the blood pressure is the best way to know and monitor whether you have high blood pressure.

People with very high blood pressure, at around 180/120 mm Hg, can experience severe headaches, chest pain, dizziness, breathing difficulties, anxiety, nosebleeds, buzzing in the ears, vomiting, blurred vision or other vision changes, nausea, confusion, and an abnormal heart rhythm. People who have blood pressure around this number may seek professional help for better treatment. Medicine for hypertension or high blood pressure is also available upon prescription.

Risks and causes

Having high blood pressure, according to the CDC and WHO, may cause health problems like heart disease, kidney disease (adults with diabetes, high blood pressure), heart attack (when the heart's blood supply is blocked and the heart muscle begins to die without enough oxygen), and stroke (hypertension may cause the arteries to burst or be blocked).

An unhealthy diet, such as too much salt consumption, high saturated fats and trans fats, and low intake of fruits and vegetables, physical inactivity, consumption of tobacco and alcohol, may also cause hypertension. Older age, genetics, and being overweight or obese may also be factors.

High BP may also occur during a woman’s pregnancy. Additionally, family history and environment can also affect a person’s risk of having one.

Ways to prevent

The World Health Organization listed some lifestyle changes that help prevent high blood pressure or hypertension:

- Eat more vegetables and fruits.

- Sit less.

- Be more physically active (walking, running, swimming, dancing, or activities that build strength, like lifting weights).

- Get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity.

- Do strength-building exercises 2 or more days each week.

- Lose weight if you’re overweight or obese.

- Take medicines as prescribed by your health care professional.

- Keep appointments with your health care professional.

If you are experiencing symptoms or hypertension, checking and monitoring your blood pressure may help. Adjusting your lifestyle and diet can also prevent the risk of having high blood pressure.

Always remember what Meister Johansen said, “The best way to keep your blood pressure down is to know what makes it go up,” take care of yourself, and check your pressure.