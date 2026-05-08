Hypertension awareness saves lives

The PSH, supported by the Department of Health (DoH), hospitals, community organizations and volunteers, are mobilizing free blood pressure screenings nationwide using OMRON’s clinically validated digital monitors. The effort also promotes healthier lifestyles and gathers valuable data to guide future healthcare strategies.

This year’s campaign, which launched its kick‑off ceremonies in Novotel Hotel Cubao, carries forward the rallying cry of #BigSqueeze, reminding Filipinos that every simple squeeze of a blood pressure cuff can save lives. The event brought together PSH leaders, DoH officials, and international representatives from the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) and World Hypertension League (WHL).

Emphasizing the urgency of early detection, Dr. Alejandro Bimbo F. Diaz, president of the PSH, stressed, “High blood pressure is not a single number, it starts slowly when you are in your twenties. So it should be a continued low intensity campaign of knowing your blood pressure regularly.”

He further added, “Hypertension is a silent but serious health risk. May Measure Month reminds us each year that early detection is our strongest defense.”

Echoing the same concern, Dr. Benjamin Balmores Jr., country leader of May Measure Month 2026, said, “Raised blood pressure is the number one cause of preventable death worldwide. We are improving awareness by helping people to get their blood pressure checked every May, completely free, all across the world.”

The program also aligns with World Hypertension Day to be celebrated on 17 May, reinforcing support and participation for the global movement. Highlights included solidarity messages, ceremonial blood pressure checks by PSH officers, the participation of PSH chapters across the country and a signing of support from alliance members.

DoH stressed the campaign’s role in advancing national health priorities and empowering communities to act before complications arise.

OMRON Healthcare echoed this commitment. “Our collaboration and commitment are vital in raising awareness towards the ultimate goal, which is really raising cardiovascular risk reduction in Filipinos.”

The theme “The Big Squeeze” has been with us for a long time and it has resonated deeply with our mission for Filipinos to take charge of their health regularly by monitoring their blood pressure,” said Benjamin Agbulos, general manager of OMRON Healthcare Philippines.

For more information on May Measure Month 2026 and how to get involved, visit May Measure Month Official Website or follow updates from the Philippine Society of Hypertension and Omron Healthcare.