Henri Lamy: On Philippine faces, life and capoeira

Over the years, Henri has gradually yet fully moved his life to the country. Together with his wife, he collaborated with organizations such as Stairway Foundation in Puerto Galera in Mindoro, Project PEARLS in Tondo, Museo Pambata in Manila, and the E. Zobel Foundation in Calatagan, Batangas.

His favorite tool remains the palette knife, which allows him to sculpt paint into thick surfaces. “It brings a sense of ‘action’ even to a still portrait,” he confesses. Among all his paintings, the portrait of his wife is still dearest to him — largely because he considered it unfinished and constantly evolving, much like their shared journey together.

He has spoken with admiration of Spanish artist Sebas Velasco and his atmospheric treatment of light and shadow. The Whitney Museum of American Art is among his favorite for its openness to diverse voices. More recently, however, he found himself genuinely moved by the National Museum of the Philippines, particularly the works of Fernando Amorsolo and his mastery of Philippine light.