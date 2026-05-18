Guiao, RoS not leaving semis fate to chance

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao is not the superstitious kind.
So, when the Elasto Painters ended a decade-long head-to-head playoff win drought against powerhouse San Miguel Beer to advance to the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup semifinals, Guiao was quick to dismiss any premature thoughts of the team going all the way to the throne.
The last time Rain or Shine defeated the Beermen in the postseason was during its last championship conquest 10 years ago.
For Guiao, any similarities to the Elasto Painters’ 2016 Commissioner’s Cup title run were merely coincidental.
“Of course (it’s a good sign), but I don’t believe in those things,” the fiery mentor said after Rain or Shine booted out San Miguel Beer, 113-104, in the quarterfinals last Friday.
The Elasto Painters, then under coach Caloy Garcia, eliminated the Beermen in the 2016 semis on their way to winning their second and last championship at the expense of disbanded Alaska.
“You still have to earn it. It’s a good sign, but there are still a lot of factors that could happen,” Guiao added.
And one of those hurdles is Barangay Ginebra.
Rain or Shine will take on the Kings in the best-of-seven Final Four starting on Wednesday at the Ynares Center-Antipolo.
“Ginebra is one heavyweight opponent,” Guiao said.
The Elasto Painters have not won against Ginebra in their last three playoffs meetings, the last was back in the 2020 Philippine Cup quarterfinal where the Kings eventually won the crown.
Ginebra also blew out Rain or Shine in their elimination round meeting.
Guiao braces for a tough war against the Kings.