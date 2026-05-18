Guiao, RoS not leaving semis fate to chance

For Guiao, any similarities to the Elasto Painters’ 2016 Commissioner’s Cup title run were merely coincidental.

“Of course (it’s a good sign), but I don’t believe in those things,” the fiery mentor said after Rain or Shine booted out San Miguel Beer, 113-104, in the quarterfinals last Friday.

The Elasto Painters, then under coach Caloy Garcia, eliminated the Beermen in the 2016 semis on their way to winning their second and last championship at the expense of disbanded Alaska.

“You still have to earn it. It’s a good sign, but there are still a lot of factors that could happen,” Guiao added.