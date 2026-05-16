Cone wary of Rain or Shine’s resilience

“Except for looking at a game like that and deciding adjustments and stuff, you don’t put too much salt in that game. You just kind of let it go,” Cone said about Ginebra’s 114-90 elimination round win over Rain or Shine.

“We know the kind of team that they present. So that’s what we’re going to get ready for, not our last game.”

The Kings advanced to the semis after blowing out Phoenix, 112-81, in the quarterfinal where they didn’t need to use their twice-to-beat advantage last Friday at the Ynares Center-Antipolo.

Ginebra set up a postseason showdown against the Elasto Painters for the first time since the pandemic bubble-set up Philippine Cup quarterfinal back in 2020.

Rain or Shine was coached by Caloy Garcia during the two teams’ last playoffs pairing.

The Elasto Painters booked a return ticket to the Final Four following a quarterfinal exit last conference after eliminating San Miguel Beer 113-104, also Friday.