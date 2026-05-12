Duterte camp pledges impartiality following Senate turmoil

Atty. Michael Poa, spokesperson for the Vice President’s defense team, emphasized that they do not want to suggest the new leadership would provide a more favorable environment for their client.

“Ayaw nating magsabi ng ganyan because if we say that, then we will probably be painting a picture of bias between one leadership to another,” Poa said.

Poa further noted that the defense team maintains a high level of respect for the institution's independence.

“We respect the Senate. Kung sino man ang liderato, we expect fairness,” he added, describing the chamber as “24 independent republics that they believe will decide based on the evidence presented to them”.

On Monday’s plenary vote, House lawmakers moved to transmit Articles of Impeachment against Duterte based on allegations including culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, and bribery.

As the process moves toward a potential trial, Duterte’s lawyers stated they are prepared to defend the Vice President before the Senate should it convene as an impeachment court.

They maintained that with the House's vote to transmit the articles, the responsibility of proving the allegations has shifted.

“The burden now rests on the accusers to substantiate their claims in accordance with the Constitution, the law, and rules on evidence,” the defense team said in a statement.

While the change from Sotto to Cayetano has sparked internal political debate, the Vice President's camp remains focused on the legal proceedings ahead, insisting that the merits of the case—rather than political alignments—should dictate the outcome.