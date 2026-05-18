GCash brings gold investing within Filipinos’ reach

Finance super app GCash is helping Filipinos protect and grow their money through frictionless, simplified access to gold-backed investments on GCrypto.
Gold, powered by Tether, enables Filipinos to take greater control of their financial security and explore one of the world’s most established safe-haven assets amid rising inflation concerns and heightened market volatility fueled by Middle East tensions.
Tether Gold ($XAUT) is a digital asset that provides ownership of physical gold.
Each token is backed 1:1 by one fine troy ounce of gold held in secure Swiss vaults, merging the safety of gold ownership with the accessibility of blockchain.
The move comes at a time when global geopolitical issues and surging oil prices continue to pressure household finances in the Philippines.
Long-term trends point to gold ownership as a reliable hedge against inflation. With Gold in GCrypto, GCash is helping lower traditional barriers to access, enabling more Filipinos across segments to participate in a historically sought-after asset class.
Filipinos can invest in Gold for as low as P200, significantly lower than the entry point for costs associated with physical purchases of gold bullion. Each token represents ownership in real, physical gold.