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Yulo wins first French gymnastics title

Yulo wins first French gymnastics title
Photograph courtesy of Carlos Yulo/FB.
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Paris Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo won his first French Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championship crown with OAJLP Gymnastique as they dethroned ASVG Vallarius in Amiens, France, on Sunday.

Yulo credited the whole squad for their effort in winning the championship.

“So proud of what we all did last night! Everyone gave their all, and it really showed on the competition floor,” Yulo said.

“A lot of stressful moments and pressure behind this win, which makes it even more special. Really grateful for this team and everything we experienced together.”

Yulo is expected to compete in the 20th Asian Games in Japan from 19 September to 4 October.

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