Baguio police probe alleged gambling den seen in viral vlog

Netizens, particularly residents of Baguio, speculated that the establishment shown in the video was a gambling den where a drop ball game was being played. Some also claimed the area is near an alleged black market that buys gold nuggets from small-scale miners from nearby provinces.

The video drew criticism of local authorities, with some accusing them of turning a blind eye. Others warned against a repeat of a 13 April 2026 incident in which a miner bombed a gambling site along a nearby avenue.

The Baguio City Police Office has since placed the establishment under close monitoring. BCPO information officer PMaj Marvy Grace Marron said police have already inspected the location but found a restaurant operating at the site.

Marron added that authorities have yet to verify when the video was recorded, noting that the footage may be old and only recently surfaced online.

Despite the initial inspection, the city police director has ordered continued surveillance of the area.

She also addressed calls for immediate police action, explaining that authorities cannot conduct raids based solely on social media posts.

“Police cannot just enter private property without proper legal basis. We need to secure a search warrant through the proper judicial process,” Marron said.

Marron urged the public to report suspected illegal activities directly to authorities instead of relying on social media exposure.

She noted that some netizens tend to post videos online first and wait for them to go viral before informing authorities, which may delay law enforcement response.

“Immediate reporting allows police to act faster and more effectively,” she said.