Duterte's new counsel Peter Haynes, approved by ICC

Kaufman served as Duterte's lead counsel since 17 March, almost only a week after the 81-year-old ex-leader was surrendered by the Philippines to the ICC’s custody in The Hague, Netherlands, for crimes against humanity.

A week prior to Kaufman’s resignation, associate counsel Dov Jacobs also withdrew as part of Duterte’s defense.

Kaufman informed the court that his one-year contract had already expired on 31 March and was not renewed by Duterte’s family. Meanwhile, the reason behind Jacob’s exit was not disclosed by the court.

ICC record showed that Duterte signed the document appointing Haynes as his new counsel on 13 May. Haynes accepted it on the same day.

“Mr. Haynes KC confirmed to the Registry that he does not have any impediment to the representation of Mr. Duterte in the proceedings before the court or a conflict of interest in accordance with articles 12 and 16 of the Code,” the decision reads.

Haynes has 25 years of experience handling cases before various tribunals in The Hague. He specializes in international criminal and humanitarian law.

Haynes would lead the defense team of Duterte in the trial stage, which has not yet been definitively set by the ICC.

In confirming the crimes against humanity of murder against Duterte in April, the Pre-Trial Chamber I ruled that there are “substantial grounds” to believe that the former president is “criminally responsible” for the alleged extrajudicial killings linked to the drug war.

This includes the killings of 78 individuals, including six children, allegedly suspected of drug dealings from 2013 to 2018, spanning his tenure as Davao mayor and as president.

It also covered the killings by the so-called Davao Death Squad, which was founded and headed by Duterte, as alleged by ICC prosecutors.