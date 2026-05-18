DSWD assists arrested senior citizen

Vidal received P10,000 in initial financial aid after qualifying for the program’s comprehensive social package.

“We immediately dispatched our personnel to assist Tatay Ireneo after learning about his situation so we can ensure that he and his grandchildren will have something to eat without him resorting to the streets,” DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said Monday.

Dumlao, who also serves as the agency’s spokesperson, noted that the elderly man should be resting at home given his age and the dangers of the streets amid extreme heat.

“It is heartbreaking to see a grandparent risk his life on the streets just to feed his grandchild, which is why we are preparing long-term interventions to keep him safe,” Dumlao said.