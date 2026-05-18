Diesel theft suspect in Payatas arrested; 20 liters of fuel recovered

During a mobile patrol along Payatas Road at around 7:20 p.m. on May 17, Payatas police observed a male individual suspiciously climbing out of the garage premises of Villa Gracia Compound while carrying a gallon container.

Officers immediately approached the suspect and brought him to the Payatas Barangay Hall for proper identification and inquiry.

Based on the QCPD investigation, the suspect claimed he was instructed by the owner’s nephew to retrieve diesel fuel from a vehicle tank for use in backhoe operations.

However, upon verification, both the owner and the nephew denied giving any instructions and confirmed that the suspect had no connection with the company.

This led to the Payatas police officers to arrest the suspect at around 8:30 p.m. and recovered one gallon container containing approximately 20 liters of diesel fuel, valued at ₱2,000.

The QCPD said the suspect will be charged with theft, a violation of Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC).