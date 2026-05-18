Detailing and carwash shop in Kamuning razed by fire

Initial reports indicated no severe damage to vehicles inside the premises due to the quick response of firefighters at the ground floor.

Meanwhile, the second floor, which served as barracks for workers, was heavily affected and consumed by fire with personal belongings left behind.

Workers in the establishment were alarmed upon seeing thick smoke coming from the second floor, which is believed to be the point where the fire originated.

Due to the incident, a portion of Kamuning Avenue was temporarily closed to allow firefighters and volunteer responders to access the area and extinguish the blaze.

Fire authorities are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

Volunteer groups include the Bagumbuhay Elite Fire and Rescue, Iverson Fire Rescue Volunteer Brigade Inc., San Roque Fire and Rescue Unit, QCDRRMO (SAR EMS), Mankesa Pumper, YAP Rescue (Tanker 1), YAP Engine, YAP Pumper, YAP Mini Tanker, and Yes Pumper 88.