De Lima hits authorities’ failed arrests

In a radio interview, she cited former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and businessman Atong Ang as among those who remain at large.

“It’s easy for them to arrest ordinary-level accused persons, but why do they struggle with high-profile targets? What happened to their intelligence sectors?”

De Lima criticized authorities for publicly announcing impending arrests or charges, which gives suspects time to prepare and go into hiding.

She added that such lapses reflect poorly on the government’s pursuit of justice and accountability, especially against powerful personalities accused of serious crimes.

Recalling her own arrest inside the Senate in 2017, de Lima said she never considered evading authorities because she believed she was innocent and trusted the justice system.

Nothing to hide?

“That should be the attitude of those being pursued, right? If they are innocent, have nothing to hide, they should not be afraid to face the law. We should trust the law,” she said.

“It is only within the legal and judicial system, or justice system, that an innocent person can clear his name,” she added.

De Lima also disputed claims that a local arrest warrant is necessary before an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant may be enforced in the Philippines.

Citing Republic Act 9851, she said the state has discretion whether to surrender an individual wanted by an international tribunal such as the ICC.

She likewise said calling Dela Rosa a “fugitive from justice” was justified based on his actions.