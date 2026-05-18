De Lima urges Executive rethink fugitive hunt

The solon further stated that publicly announcing arrests or charges against such culprits beforehand gives them the opportunity to prepare and hide to evade arrest.

“Ang dali-dali nila manghuli ng mga ordinary level na akusado, pero yung mga high profile bakit nagkakaganyan, ano na po ang nangyari sa intelligence sectors nila?” she said during a radio interview with DZBB.

De Lima stated that such lapses did not paint a good image on the part of the Executive Department, particularly in seeking justice and accountability against powerful individuals accused of serious crimes.

Reflecting on her own arrest within Senate premises in 2017, the solon said that she had never thought of hiding and attempting to evade arrest knowing that she was innocent.

She said that she was fully prepared to face the charges, fully trusting that the justice system would inevitably acquit and clear her name.

“Dapat ho ganyan ang mga attitude ng mga tinutugis ‘di ho ba, kung wala silang kasalanan, wala silang tinatago, wag dapat silang matakot humarap sa batas. Dapat nagtitiwala tayo sa batas,” she said.

“Kasi it is only within the legal and judicial system, or justice system that an innocent person can clear his name,” she added.

Speaking on the topic of the legality of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), De Lima dissuaded with the notion that a local warrant was needed first before such an arrest could be enforced.

Citing Republic Act 9851, she maintained that it was the discretion of the state whether it would surrender an individual that was wanted by an international tribunal like the ICC.

De Lima also asserted that labeling Dela Rosa as a “fugitive from justice” was warranted as the latter has exhibited actions that reflect such characteristics.