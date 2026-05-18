Currimao athletes, coaches receive P6,200 allowance ahead of Palarong Pambansa

Twenty-five athletes and seven coaches from Currimao, Ilocos Norte, received P6,200 each from the local government unit as financial assistance ahead of their participation in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa.
The athletes and coaches are set to represent Currimao, Ilocos Norte, and Region I in the national sporting event.
Currimao Mayor Edward “Boyet” Quilala said the assistance was intended to help support the delegation as they prepare for the competition and recognize the effort they invested in training and qualifying for the games.
“This is more than financial support. It is an investment in the dreams, discipline, and future of our athletes,” Quilala said in a statement posted by the municipal government.
He also commended the athletes and coaches for their perseverance and sportsmanship, saying they continue to bring pride and honor to the municipality.
Quilala encouraged Team Currimao to pursue excellence and resilience as they compete in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa and represent Ilocos Norte and Region I on the national stage.