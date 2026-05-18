Cebu City mayor defends anti-mendicancy law

“I am appealing to our constituents, especially NGOs, because one factor encouraging people to come to our city is that many people here keep giving,” Archival said.

“There are places where people distribute food every Saturday or Sunday, and every week the number of people they feed keeps increasing. It is as if we are encouraging people to come here just to receive aid,” he added.

Archival defended the city’s intensified enforcement of City Ordinance No. 1631, also known as the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance.