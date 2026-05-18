CCP opens nominations for Gawad CCP Para sa Sining

Beyond the traditional disciplines, the award also highlights those who have made significant contributions to the cultural landscape of their home regions. It further honors the "architects of culture"—the researchers, curators, and administrators whose behind-the-scenes efforts have strengthened Philippine heritage.

Additionally, the Tanging Parangal ng CCP will be awarded to government or private sector entities for their exceptional support in developing the local arts scene.

Recipients will be honored with a cash prize, a formal citation, and a medal during a ceremony scheduled for September at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo.

The public is encouraged to nominate those who have shaped the trajectory of Filipino artistry. Submissions must be sent to gawadccp@culturalcenter.gov.ph no later than 31 July 2026.