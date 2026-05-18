Boy critically injured after falling on steel rod

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A newly circumcised eight-year-old boy was seriously injured after he fell onto a protruding cabilla (corrugated steel) beneath the stairs of his home in Barangay Punta Bonbon early Monday morning.

According to reports, the boy had just taken a bath in the sea and was stepping down from their house after changing clothes when he lost his footing and fell face-first onto the steel rod, which pierced his right abdomen and exited through his back.