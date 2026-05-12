Bong Go backs stronger fire preparedness

“Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo ako ng pagkakataon na makatulong sa inyo. Magtulungan lang po tayo. Sino ba naman ang magtutulungan kundi tayong kapwa Pilipino,” Go said.

The senator also stressed the importance of unity and vigilance amid political and global tensions.

“Ang dasal ko po sa panahon ngayon ay ang pagkakaisa ng lahat. Ang gulo po ng buong mundo sa giyera. Ang gulo po ng Pilipinas sa politika. Pag magulo po ang mundo, ang nadadamay po ang ating mga taong bayan, nasasakripisyo ang pagseserbisyo,” he added.

Go reminded the public to follow fire safety measures promoted by the Bureau of Fire Protection, particularly against illegal electrical connections and unsafe cooking practices.

He also cited Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. The law mandates a 10-year modernization program for the BFP, including upgraded equipment, additional personnel, enhanced training, and intensified fire prevention campaigns.

The senator likewise underscored the need for permanent and disaster-resilient evacuation centers, citing Republic Act No. 12076 or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which requires every city and municipality to establish dedicated evacuation facilities.

Held at the Barangay Caniogan Hall, the relief operation benefited 49 fire-affected families who received financial assistance, grocery packs, shirts, vitamins, snacks, water containers, and other aid from Go’s team in coordination with barangay officials.

Go also highlighted the role of Malasakit Centers in helping fire victims and emergency patients access medical assistance with lower hospital costs through Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

“Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo para sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go said.