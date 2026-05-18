BINI honored at House for Coachella debut, global achievements

P-pop sensation BINI visited the House of Representatives on 18 May to receive House Resolution No. 1001 recognizing the group for its Coachella debut and international achievements.
The visit came after Rep. Javier Miguel Benitez filed the resolution seeking formal acknowledgment of the group’s milestones at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards and Coachella 2025.
The commendation cited BINI’s role in bringing pride and honor to the Philippines through its success in the international music industry, as well as its efforts in promoting Filipino arts and culture on the global stage.
The resolution was backed by 14 principal authors, including Sara Elago of Gabriela Party-list and Antonio Tinio of ACT Teachers Party-list.