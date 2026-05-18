Angat, San Roque dam water levels continue to drop

Water levels in the Angat and San Roque dams continued to decline over the past 24 hours, dropping further below their normal high water levels amid rising temperatures and the ongoing dry season, the state weather bureau reported Monday.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Angat Dam recorded a 0.28-meter drop. Its reservoir water level fell to 177.79 meters as of 8 a.m. Monday, down from 178.07 meters at the same time Sunday.