Angat, San Roque dam water levels continue to drop

Water levels in the Angat and San Roque dams continued to decline over the past 24 hours, dropping further below their normal high water levels amid rising temperatures and the ongoing dry season, the state weather bureau reported Monday.
According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Angat Dam recorded a 0.28-meter drop. Its reservoir water level fell to 177.79 meters as of 8 a.m. Monday, down from 178.07 meters at the same time Sunday.
The decline places the Angat reservoir 32.21 meters below its normal high water level of 210 meters. Angat Dam is the primary water source for Metro Manila and nearby provinces.
San Roque Dam also registered a 0.28-meter decline, dropping from 228.01 meters on Sunday to 227.73 meters on Monday.
PAGASA reported minor decreases in other reservoirs, including Pantabangan Dam, which dropped by 0.20 meters, and La Mesa Dam, which dipped by 0.01 meters.
Also, water levels at the Ipo, Ambuklao, Binga, Magat, and Caliraya dams logged slight increases ranging from 0.09 to 0.58 meters.
Weather officials attributed the downward trend in the major dams to reduced inflows from watershed rainfall and river sources as dry conditions persist across the country.