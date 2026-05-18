Almira Muhlach warns fans after jewelry scam

According to jewelry entrepreneur Charo Cordial, the founder and CEO of the brand, there were already obvious signs the items were not authentic.

“Better na may physical store, at least, alam mo na mapupuntahan ang showroom nila,” Cordial said, stressing the importance of buying from legitimate businesses with verifiable locations. “So ang mga ganito, hindi mo na sila mahahanap.”

Muhlach admitted that losing such a large amount was difficult, regardless of financial status.

“Masakit pa rin sa bulsa ang P200,000 plus,” she said. “At saka, nakakahiya man, siyempre, naloko tayo, pero hindi mo maiisip unless maka-experience ka.”

The actress said the ordeal became an expensive lesson about being more cautious with online transactions, especially involving jewelry and luxury goods.

“I’ve learned my lesson na kailangan may physical store,” she added.

During her visit, Muhlach also realized how dramatically overpriced the fake items had been compared to legitimate jewelry pieces. She recalled seeing authentic items in the showroom worth far less than what she had paid online.

“Ano ba ’yan? Why now only?” she joked.

Beyond the scam incident, Muhlach also reflected on finding happiness again after personal hardships, briefly opening up about her remarriage and second chance at love.

“I’m so blessed. I was given a second chance,” she shared. “Masarap naman na may kasama ka sa pagtanda.”

The actress revealed that she and her current husband were together for 11 years before eventually marrying last year, saying their relationship developed naturally over time.

Still, it was her warning about online scams that resonated the most — a reminder that even celebrities can become victims of fraudulent sellers in the digital marketplace.