Nadine Samonte laments jewelry mistakes: 'Nalungkot naman ako'

But what started as a routine visit quickly turned into a moment of truth.

Nadine brought along a ring she had proudly purchased online, believing she had scored a major deal—buying it for ₱100,000 from an original price of ₱300,000. She even planned to have it swapped for another piece she liked.

Instead, she was met with an unexpected revelation.

Upon inspection, the piece turned out to be neither real gold nor diamond.

“Nalungkot naman ako! Parang gumuho ang mundo ko!” Nadine said, recalling her initial reaction.

The discovery struck a deeper chord, reopening old wounds tied to her earliest days in showbiz. Back when she had just started earning from her career, Nadine revealed she had invested in gold upon her mother’s advice—only to lose everything in a heartbreaking incident involving theft during a move.

“Para akong nawala sa sarili. I was heartbroken,” she shared.

Among the stolen pieces was one she held closest to her heart—a ring gifted by her late father on her 18th birthday.

“Ang pinaka-sad do’n, yung kaisa-isang memory ng Dad ko sa akin… nawala.”

Through the disappointment and painful memories, Nadine found clarity in the experience. Her visit became more than just a shopping trip—it was a reminder of the importance of knowledge, caution, and emotional value when it comes to investing in jewelry.

“Tao rin naman ako,” she said, grounding her story in honesty and vulnerability.

Now more mindful than ever, Nadine hopes her experience serves as a lesson for others navigating the growing world of online jewelry selling: not every deal is what it seems, and sometimes, the real value lies in knowing what you’re buying—and where you’re buying it.

Her story, filled with missteps, realizations, and resilience, is set to be featured in full on Maddox Jewelry’s digital platforms—offering both caution and inspiration for anyone learning the ropes of smart investing.