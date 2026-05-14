PNP confirms arrest of suspect in Senate shooting incident

“What happened there when our PSPG personnel responded was an individual who was caught. This is a native of Camarines Norte, 44 years old, and he was caught in possession of what we call live ammunition of 5.56 or M15 and a magazine, and based on that he was inquested and will be charged with at least five cases by the Pasay City PNP,” Tuaño said during a press briefing at Camp Crame.

Tuaño also confirmed that the Southern Police District arrested a certain Mel Oragon, 40, who allegedly claimed to be an employee of the National Bureau of Investigation, although authorities are still validating the claim.

“Hindi bababa sa limang kaso. Ito ay illegal possession of ammunition under RA 10591, alarms and scandal, grave threats, direct assault, at saka titingnan possible violation ng security regulations ng Senado,” he said.

Authorities recovered several spent shells, magazines, and personal belongings from the second floor of the Senate complex.

Tuaño said investigators are also tracing at least 10 individuals seen in the area during the incident.

“Sa initial report natin, hindi lang naman nag-iisa yung indibidwal na nahuli. Diumano hindi bababa sa 10 na indibidwal yung nakita nila,” he said.

The PNP Directorate for Intelligence and Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management were ordered to conduct background investigations into Oragon and the other individuals involved.

Tuaño added that authorities have yet to determine who fired the shots, noting that paraffin tests and forensic examinations are being conducted on personnel from the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms, the Marines, and the PSPG.

Several empty shell casings from a 5.56 caliber firearm, an M16 rifle, and a 9mm pistol were recovered from the site.

In a separate statement, the PNP said the PSPG was part of the established security contingent assigned in and around the Senate premises.