Alfred, Yasmine Vargas pull son out of swimming club over alleged bullying

It has been more than a month since the couple raised concerns over the alleged bullying incident, in which their son was reportedly repeatedly pushed and held underwater during training.

“After much reflection, many difficult conversations, and careful consideration as parents, our family has made the painful decision to withdraw our children from the Sharknado Swimming Club,” Yasmine wrote on Instagram.

She said she believed the situation could have resulted in a different outcome if it had been handled “quietly.”

“Still and all, we fervently hoped that matters could still be handled quietly, peacefully, and in a way that would protect the well-being of all the children involved,” she added.

“However, as parents, there comes a point when you must prioritize your children’s emotional welfare, peace of mind, and overall well-being above all else.”

Despite the controversy, Yasmine expressed gratitude to the coaches who spent time and effort training their son as an athlete.

“For now, our focus is on helping our children heal and protecting their welfare. We continue to hope that, in time, understanding, accountability, justice, and compassion will prevail for everyone involved,” she said.