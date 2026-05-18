ABS-CBN hopes packed lineup can narrow losses

ABS-CBN booked a consolidated net loss of P813 million in the first quarter, wider than the P500-million net loss recorded in the same period last year, as consolidated revenues fell 21 percent year-on-year to P3.33 billion.

The company said weaker Cable TV and Broadband revenues accounted for most of the decline.

ABS-CBN’s Content Production and Distribution business generated P2.76 billion in revenues during the quarter, down 13 percent from a year earlier.

“Advertising revenue was lower due to the presence of election-related advertising during the 1st quarter of 2025 and in line with the overall decline in the industry’s advertising expenditure versus the same period last year,” the company said.

“In addition, global developments this year have had a negative impact on consumer sentiment and the domestic economy,” it added.

The company also cited the absence of movies and major events during the period, noting that first-quarter 2025 revenues had been boosted by BINI’s sold-out Philippine Arena concert and the strong performance of the film “My Love Will Make You Disappear.”

To drive growth in the coming quarters, ABS-CBN is banking on Coco Martin’s return to primetime in June, the release of Star Cinema’s “Tayo Sa Wakas” in May, and BINI’s world tour, which is scheduled to begin in June following the group’s appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

Consolidated operating expenses declined 12 percent, or P568 million, to P4.06 billion.

Meanwhile, operating expenses for the Content Production and Distribution business fell 5 percent to P160 million, driven mainly by lower general and administrative expenses and employee costs amounting to P136 million.