ABS-CBN cuts losses as digital powers turnaround

Growth in the segment was driven by higher advertising and consumer revenues.

Advertising revenue increased by P421 million, helped by election spending and steady primetime performance from “Batang Quiapo,” “Incognito,” “Saving Grace,” and “TV Patrol.” Consumer revenue rose 4 percent to P5.46 billion from P5.24 billion, supported by film, music, and live events, including BINI’s World Tour across 14 cities.

At the same time, tighter cost controls supported the improvement. Operating expenses in the segment declined by 9 percent, or P1.43 billion, despite a heavier events lineup, with cuts in general and administrative and employee costs totaling P653 million.

This helped reduce the segment’s recurring net loss by P318 million from a year earlier. Including one-time items—mainly a P1.40 billion loss from property sales—the reported net loss reached P3.94 billion.

Content and digital platforms remained key bright spots.

Star Cinema produced the three highest-grossing Filipino films of the year, led by “Call Me Mother” with P389 million, followed by “Meet, Greet and Bye” at P305 million and “My Love Will Make You Disappear” at P174 million. “Sosyal Climbers,” its first Netflix original, topped Netflix Philippines and entered the platform’s global top ten for non-English films.

ABS-CBN said digital operations continued to drive growth. Direct-to-consumer revenue reached a record P1.03 billion, while direct ad sales rose 23 percent to P842 million.

The ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel generated 12 billion views, maintaining its lead in the Philippines and Southeast Asia. The relaunch of iWant boosted local subscribers by 19 percent, while Facebook revenue reached P213 million.

At the group level, losses also narrowed, although revenue declined due to weakness in legacy segments.

Recurring consolidated net loss improved by P588 million, or 13 percent. Including one-time items, the reported net loss narrowed by 23 percent to P4.72 billion from P6.09 billion.

Consolidated revenue fell 9 percent to P15.85 billion, as a 39 percent decline in Cable TV and Broadband revenue to P3.27 billion offset gains in content.

Cost reductions across the group helped cushion the decline, with total operating expenses falling 18 percent, or P4.50 billion, to P20.48 billion.

The Cable TV and Broadband segment also showed improvement, with recurring net loss narrowing by 17 percent to P1.34 billion. Including one-time items, reported net loss dropped 82 percent to P776 million, supported by P3.04 billion in cost reductions.