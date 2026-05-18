1.9 Million worth of suspected shabu, firearms seized in Roxas, Isabela; two arrested

The operation was conducted at around 4 p.m. by personnel of the Roxas Police Station with assistance from units of the Isabela Police Provincial Office and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Authorities served search warrants issued by RTC Branch 23 for alleged violations of Republic Act 9165 and Republic Act 10591.

Police said operatives recovered around 279.80 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P1,902,640. Also seized were a digital weighing scale and assorted drug paraphernalia, including a tooter, improvised tube, lighter, and aluminum foil.

Authorities also confiscated several firearms, including a revolver loaded with four live rounds, a Glock 17 caliber 9mm pistol, and a Colt MK IV caliber .45 pistol. Several magazines and assorted ammunition were likewise recovered during the operation.

The suspects are currently under the custody of the Roxas Police Station while authorities prepare the filing of appropriate charges.