When gardening means great food

Barangay Talon Uno was named champion in the cooking fest category of the 11th Villar Foundation Urban Gardening & Cooking Festival held at the VF Complex in Las Piñas City on 14 May.
Barangay Talon Kuatro topped the urban gardening category.
The annual event brought together schools, communities, and passionate advocates of urban farming and culinary innovation from 20 villages in Las Piñas City to show how gardening and cooking can transform lives and promote healthier, greener lifestyles.
Senator Camille Villar, representing the organizer Villar Foundation, congratulated the winners and participants.
“Urban gardening contributes greatly not only to food sustainability and increased livelihoods, but also to building more vibrant and sustainable communities,” she said.