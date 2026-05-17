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When gardening means great food

THE culinary team of Barangay Talon Uno won the top in cooking competition.
THE culinary team of Barangay Talon Uno won the top in cooking competition. Photo courtesy of Villar Foundation
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Barangay Talon Uno was named champion in the cooking fest category of the 11th Villar Foundation Urban Gardening & Cooking Festival held at the VF Complex in Las Piñas City on 14 May.

Barangay Talon Kuatro topped the urban gardening category.

THE culinary team of Barangay Talon Uno won the top in cooking competition.
Villar Foundation holds 11th urban gardening, cooking fest

The annual event brought together schools, communities, and passionate advocates of urban farming and culinary innovation from 20 villages in Las Piñas City to show how gardening and cooking can transform lives and promote healthier, greener lifestyles. 

Senator Camille Villar, representing the organizer Villar Foundation, congratulated the winners and participants.

THE culinary team of Barangay Talon Uno won the top in cooking competition.
Villar Foundation stages 11th urban gardening, cooking festival

“Urban gardening contributes greatly not only to food sustainability and increased livelihoods, but also to building more vibrant and sustainable communities,” she said.

Urban Gardening Philippines
Las Piñas Community Programs
Villar Foundation Festival
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