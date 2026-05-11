Lessons from 2008

Under the administration of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, government and business converged on a simple proposition: in a crisis of confidence, someone must keep the economy moving — and ideally, everyone should.

That consensus mattered as much as any stimulus package. Government committed to front-loaded spending, infrastructure acceleration, and macroeconomic stability. The private sector signaled it would continue investing instead of retreating into defensive preservation. Banks, guided by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, kept liquidity flowing and resisted excessive credit tightening.

The result was not spectacular in headline terms. The Philippines did not freeze.

At the center of that alignment were business leaders who chose continuity over caution. Within the PCCI, such figures as Donald Dee, Mike Varela, Dicky Yujuico, Jun Ortiz, Ed Lacson, Francis Chua, Fred Yao, and many others, together with the Federation of Chinese Chambers and the Makati Business Club convened major conglomerates and industry groups, sending a unified signal that the private sector would not abandon expansion plans despite global uncertainty.

Leaders such as Ramon S. Ang, Andrew Tan, the Sy, Ayala and Aboitiz families, Manny Pangilinan, Ricky Razon, Lucio Tan, William Gatchalian, and others continued to build power projects, telecom networks, housing developments, ports, and township expansions even as financial systems abroad buckled. Supported by banks that kept credit available, these investments complemented government pump-priming efforts, stabilized employment, and helped contain second-round inflation pressures.

Public spending and private capital moved in tandem. That synchronization prevented panic from becoming policy.

Today’s challenge is different. The threat no longer originates from financial markets but from geopolitics — energy routes, shipping lanes, trade fragmentation, and the growing fragility of globalization itself. Yet the central lesson from 2008 remains unchanged: policy only works when synchronized with private action. Without coordination, even technically sound measures lose force.

The administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. faces a far more complicated landscape. Energy shocks spread faster across integrated supply chains, while inflation has become more sensitive to shipping and fuel disruptions. The Philippines also sits dangerously close to potential flashpoints, particularly around Taiwan and Northern Luzon.

If tensions escalate, the consequences will not remain abstract geopolitical discussions. They will manifest through shipping disruptions, semiconductor shortages, higher freight and insurance costs, energy price spikes, and supply interruptions cascading across an import-dependent economy.

This is why incrementalism is dangerous.

What appears to be missing today is not awareness but orchestration. There must be a visible alignment comparable to the 2008 public-private coordination model, a clear signal that government, banks, and major corporations have agreed on a shared response should prolonged disruptions emerge.

Markets notice that silence. Investors do as well.

The Philippines does not need an elaborate doctrine. It needs a credible and time-bound compact. Government must commit to temporary but decisive relief measures, accelerated infrastructure spending, and regulatory clarity. The private sector, in turn, must commit to sustaining investments, preserving employment, and maintaining supply continuity.

Confidence is not declared. It is coordinated.

The immediate priority is containment. Energy-driven inflation spreads rapidly, and delays magnify the damage. The temporary calibration of fuel VAT and excise taxes may be fiscally painful, but allowing inflation to propagate unchecked is even more costly. Subsidies targeted toward transport operators, agriculture, and logistics are equally essential because these sectors transmit fuel costs directly into food prices.

Infrastructure spending already in the pipeline should likewise be front-loaded aggressively. But pump-priming only works if businesses do not simultaneously pull back. That commitment, as in 2008, should be secured publicly.

Banks also carry a critical responsibility. Excessive risk aversion can turn a temporary price shock into a prolonged growth shock. Liquidity and credit continuity matter as much as fiscal spending during periods of uncertainty.

Beyond immediate containment, resilience must become institutional rather than ad hoc. Energy diversification is imperative. The Philippines cannot eliminate import dependence overnight, but it can broaden suppliers, expand LNG capacity, accelerate renewable investments, modernize the grid, and dismantle regulatory bottlenecks discouraging capital formation in energy.

Food security must likewise be viewed through a logistics lens. Inflation in the Philippines is often less a demand problem than a supply-chain failure involving ports, cold storage, transport systems, and distribution inefficiencies.

Most importantly, the crisis coordination mechanisms that emerged informally during 2008 should now be institutionalized. Government agencies, banks, ports, utilities, and major corporations should already have pre-agreed protocols and contingency responses for external shocks.

A Taiwan contingency, in particular, would test every vulnerability simultaneously: trade routes, semiconductors, maritime security, telecommunications, and energy access. Preparation cannot remain rhetorical.

The deeper issue is structural. An economy heavily dependent on imported energy and external demand cycles will remain exposed to recurring disruptions.

The answer is not autarky. It is strategic redundancy.

The Arroyo-era response succeeded not because it was flawless, but because government spending, central bank credibility, banking liquidity, and private sector investment moved in the same direction. That alignment prevented fear from overwhelming the economy.

Today’s environment is harsher and more unpredictable. But the principle remains unchanged: resilience cannot depend on improvisation alone. It must be organized by design.

The real choice before the Philippines is no longer between optimism and pessimism. It is between coordination and drift.