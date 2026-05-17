Gibo inspects alleged hazardous waste operation in Misamis Oriental

Teodoro stated that five of the incorporators of the company remains at-large, adding that the steel manufacturing plant is owned by Chinese businessman Tony Yang, who was previously linked to Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) operations.

Teodoro directed the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Region X to immediately conduct a full inventory and accounting of employees affected by the halted operations, as the facility remains an active crime scene under investigation with an ongoing search warrant.

He likewise instructed OCD Region X to coordinate with different government agencies to extend assistance to displaced workers such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development to provide necessary aid and interventions, and the Department of Labor and Employment to help affected personnel secure temporary or permanent employment opportunities.

Recognizing the possible health risks posed by exposure to hazardous substances, the Defense Chief also ordered the conduct of comprehensive medical examinations for all personnel involved in the operation.

He further warned individuals against interfering with the ongoing investigation, stressing that any attempt to obstruct lawful operations or impede the case would be dealt with accordingly.

The Secretary was with PAOCC Undersecretary Benjamin Acorda, OCD Region X Regional Director Antonio Sugarol, and members of the AFP and PNP.