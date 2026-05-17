Separate sting ops net three drug peddlers

In Taguig, operatives from the Station Drug Enforcement Unit arrested a 25-year-old man, identified by police only by his alias “Michael,” along Pili Avenue in Barangay West Rembo.

Michael was listed on the local police drug watch list as a street-level target.

Officers recovered approximately 15.1 grams of suspected shabu from the suspect. The seized narcotics have an estimated street value of P102,680. Police also recovered the marked buy-bust money and various drug paraphernalia.

In a separate operation in Parañaque, undercover officers arrested two men identified by their aliases “Choy” and “Akas” along the Lopez Jaena Extension in Barangay San Dionisio.