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Separate sting ops net three drug peddlers

Separate sting ops net three drug peddlers
PHOTO courtesy of PNP Southern Police District
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Police arrested three suspected drug dealers and seized more than P170,000 worth of suspected shabu during separate weekend sting operations in Taguig and Parañaque, authorities said Sunday.

The Southern Police District (SPD) said two of the apprehended individuals were classified by law enforcement as street-level drug targets.

Separate sting ops net three drug peddlers
SPD sting ops net 3 ‘high-value’ suspects

In Taguig, operatives from the Station Drug Enforcement Unit arrested a 25-year-old man, identified by police only by his alias “Michael,” along Pili Avenue in Barangay West Rembo.

Michael was listed on the local police drug watch list as a street-level target.

Officers recovered approximately 15.1 grams of suspected shabu from the suspect. The seized narcotics have an estimated street value of P102,680. Police also recovered the marked buy-bust money and various drug paraphernalia.

In a separate operation in Parañaque, undercover officers arrested two men identified by their aliases “Choy” and “Akas” along the Lopez Jaena Extension in Barangay San Dionisio.

Taguig Parañaque drug bust shabu 2026
buy bust operation Metro Manila arrests
Southern Police District anti drug operation Philippines
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