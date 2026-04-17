SPD sting ops net 3 ‘high-value’ suspects

Southern Police District (SPD) operatives dismantled a suspected drug den and arrested three “high-value” targets, seizing more than P2.4 million worth of suspected shabu.
The buy-bust operation took place at approximately 11:25 p.m. in Barangay Rizal. Police identified the suspects as alias “Roma,” alias “Jeffrey,” and alias “Marlon.” Authorities classified all three men as newly identified high-value individuals in the illegal drug trade.
According to an SPD statement, an undercover officer acting as a buyer successfully transacted with Roma. Backup units moved in to arrest the trio after the officer gave a pre-arranged signal.
Investigators recovered approximately 355.25 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P2,415,700. Police also confiscated a mobile phone allegedly used for drug transactions and the marked money used in the sting operation.
“The seizure of illegal drugs worth millions of pesos delivers a significant blow to the local drug trade,” said acting SPD director Col. Glenn Oliver Cinco. He vowed that the district would intensify its operations against high-value targets.
The suspects face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.