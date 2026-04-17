SPD sting ops net 3 ‘high-value’ suspects

According to an SPD statement, an undercover officer acting as a buyer successfully transacted with Roma. Backup units moved in to arrest the trio after the officer gave a pre-arranged signal.

Investigators recovered approximately 355.25 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P2,415,700. Police also confiscated a mobile phone allegedly used for drug transactions and the marked money used in the sting operation.

“The seizure of illegal drugs worth millions of pesos delivers a significant blow to the local drug trade,” said acting SPD director Col. Glenn Oliver Cinco. He vowed that the district would intensify its operations against high-value targets.

The suspects face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.