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SPD sting ops net 3 ‘high-value’ suspects

OPERATIVES from the National Capital Region Police Office display 355.25 grams of suspected shabu, valued at approximately P2.4 million, following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Rizal, Taguig City.
OPERATIVES from the National Capital Region Police Office display 355.25 grams of suspected shabu, valued at approximately P2.4 million, following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Rizal, Taguig City.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of National Capital Region Police Office
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Southern Police District (SPD) operatives dismantled a suspected drug den and arrested three “high-value” targets, seizing more than P2.4 million worth of suspected shabu.

The buy-bust operation took place at approximately 11:25 p.m. in Barangay Rizal. Police identified the suspects as alias “Roma,” alias “Jeffrey,” and alias “Marlon.” Authorities classified all three men as newly identified high-value individuals in the illegal drug trade.

OPERATIVES from the National Capital Region Police Office display 355.25 grams of suspected shabu, valued at approximately P2.4 million, following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Rizal, Taguig City.
3 drug suspects nabbed ; P2.4-M drugs seized in Taguig

According to an SPD statement, an undercover officer acting as a buyer successfully transacted with Roma. Backup units moved in to arrest the trio after the officer gave a pre-arranged signal.

Investigators recovered approximately 355.25 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P2,415,700. Police also confiscated a mobile phone allegedly used for drug transactions and the marked money used in the sting operation.

“The seizure of illegal drugs worth millions of pesos delivers a significant blow to the local drug trade,” said acting SPD director Col. Glenn Oliver Cinco. He vowed that the district would intensify its operations against high-value targets.

The suspects face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Southern Police District drug bust Manila 2026
high-value drug suspects shabu seizure Philippines
Barangay Rizal buy bust operation SPD

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