Erwin Tulfo shrugs off Senate coup rumors: Focus on people’s problems

“I don’t think so,” Tulfo said when asked about reports of a possible Senate coup during the congressional break.

The senator also said he believes the majority of senators still support Sotto.

Asked why he remained confident, Tulfo pointed to the country’s economic and social problems, lamenting lawmakers should prioritize public welfare over political interests.

“We have a lot of problems. There are so many problems, right? Fuel prices are very high. In healthcare, people do not know where to get money to pay for hospital bills. Food is very expensive,” Tulfo said.

“Should we really prioritize issues about changing the leadership first? Maybe we should prioritize not ourselves, not our parties and their interests. The people’s interests should come first,” he added.

Tulfo likewise downplayed claims that a Senate coup could be mounted to prevent Duterte’s impeachment trial from proceeding.

“I don’t think so. I think they cannot muster enough votes for that,” he said.

The senator said discussions regarding preparations for the impeachment trial may take place either later in the day or on Tuesday at his office.

When asked whether he expects resistance from fellow senators regarding the trial, Tulfo said: “We’ll see. But for now, none.”