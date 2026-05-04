Erwin Tulfo shrugs off Senate coup rumors: Focus on people’s problems

Senator Erwin Tulfo on Monday dismissed speculation about a possible leadership coup in the Senate, saying lawmakers should focus instead on pressing national concerns rather than political maneuvering tied to the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.
Tulfo, speaking to reporters in an ambush interview on Monday, expressed confidence in the continued leadership of Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III. He also brushed aside rumors that a change in Senate leadership was being pushed to derail the impeachment proceedings.
“I don’t think so,” Tulfo said when asked about reports of a possible Senate coup during the congressional break.
The senator also said he believes the majority of senators still support Sotto.
Asked why he remained confident, Tulfo pointed to the country’s economic and social problems, lamenting lawmakers should prioritize public welfare over political interests.
“We have a lot of problems. There are so many problems, right? Fuel prices are very high. In healthcare, people do not know where to get money to pay for hospital bills. Food is very expensive,” Tulfo said.
“Should we really prioritize issues about changing the leadership first? Maybe we should prioritize not ourselves, not our parties and their interests. The people’s interests should come first,” he added.
Tulfo likewise downplayed claims that a Senate coup could be mounted to prevent Duterte’s impeachment trial from proceeding.
“I don’t think so. I think they cannot muster enough votes for that,” he said.
The senator said discussions regarding preparations for the impeachment trial may take place either later in the day or on Tuesday at his office.
When asked whether he expects resistance from fellow senators regarding the trial, Tulfo said: “We’ll see. But for now, none.”