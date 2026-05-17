Dear Atty. Peachy,

I bought a cellphone from an online seller on a popular social media marketplace. Before buying, I checked the seller’s page and reviews, and everything looked okay. I paid the full amount using a mobile e‑wallet.

When the package arrived, I was shocked. Instead of the phone I ordered, I received a cheap fake that didn’t even work. I tried to message the seller right away, but their page suddenly disappeared. Our chat was deleted, and I was blocked.

Since this happened online and the seller is now gone, do I still have a way to get my money back or file a case? Or should I just accept the loss and move on?

Erika

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Dear Erika,

Do not simply charge this incident to experience. Digital transactions do not grant perpetrators immunity, and the legal framework explicitly penalizes digital trade fraud and deceptive commercial practices.

Under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code, a merchant commits criminal estafa through false pretenses or fraudulent acts if they employ deceit to induce a buyer into parting with money for a product they never intended to deliver as advertised. The Consumer Act of the Philippines (RA 7394) strictly prohibits unfair, deceptive, and unconscionable sales acts. Selling counterfeit items under the guise of authentic goods violates consumer rights regarding product quality and truth in advertising. Because the fraud was initiated, negotiated, and executed via social media, the offense constitutes a computer-related identity or fraud infraction which triggers a one-degree higher penalty than standard offline fraud under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (RA 10175).

To initiate formal proceedings, you must transition from a passive victim to an active complainant by executing the following protocols:

Preserve Digital Evidence: Compile high-resolution, unedited screenshots of the seller’s profile, unique URL identifiers, the product listing page, and the entire chat transcript. Ensure the timestamps are fully visible.

Secure Financial Trails: Request an official, certified transaction history log directly from your e-wallet provider. This links the electronic fund transfer to a specific verified mobile number or receiving gateway.

File an Operational Cybercrime Report: Coordinate with specialized law enforcement divisions. Submit your compiled evidence portfolio directly to the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) or the National Bureau of Investigation Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD). They possess the technical capability to issue subpoenas to internet service providers and platforms to unmask the real identity behind the blocked account.

Lodge an Administrative Complaint: File a formal consumer complaint with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Even if you do not know the seller’s real name or address, you can still file a complaint with the DTI. DTI accepts complaints against online sellers as long as you can show proof of the transaction, such as screenshots of the product post, chat messages, and your e‑wallet payment receipt. When filing, you may identify the seller using their online page name or username and indicate that the address is unknown. You can submit the complaint through DTI’s online CARe system, and DTI may attempt to contact the seller, assist in mediation, or use the complaint for enforcement, especially if other consumers report the same seller.

Online sellers may look anonymous, but they often leave digital traces, especially when payments go through registered e‑wallets. With proper evidence and the right report, scammers can still be found and held responsible.

Atty. Peachy Selda-Gregorio