Rice eases as fish, vegetables climb

Despite the slight monthly decline, rice prices remained significantly higher than year-ago levels, when well-milled rice averaged just above P50 per kilo.

The latest figures suggest that while government interventions and improved supply may be tempering rice prices, elevated costs continue to weigh on household spending compared with last year.

Fish prices also remained elevated. Galunggong averaged P238.78 per kilo in early May, higher than both April levels and prices recorded during the same period last year, underscoring persistent supply and transport pressures affecting seafood markets.

Vegetable prices showed mixed trends, with baguio beans climbing to P129.49 per kilo, reflecting higher costs than in April and last year. Calamansi prices also increased to P111.32 per kilo as supply tightened.

Onion dips

In contrast, red onion prices declined to P141.72 per kilo from April levels. They were also lower compared with May last year, suggesting improved market supply after months of volatility in the vegetable sector.

Chicken egg prices slightly eased to P9.24 per piece, lower than both April and year-ago levels, offering some relief to consumers facing rising food expenses.