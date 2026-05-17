Rice eases as fish, vegetables climb

Despite the slight monthly decline, rice prices remained significantly higher than year-ago levels, when well-milled rice averaged just above P50 per kilo.

The latest figures suggest that while government interventions and improved supply may be tempering rice prices, elevated costs continue to weigh on household spending compared with last year.

Fish prices also remained elevated. Galunggong averaged P238.78 per kilo in early May, higher than both April levels and prices recorded during the same period last year, underscoring persistent supply and transport pressures affecting seafood markets.

Vegetable prices showed mixed trends, with baguio beans climbing to P129.49 per kilo, reflecting higher costs compared with both April and last year. Calamansi prices also increased to P111.32 per kilo as supply tightened.

In contrast, red onion prices declined to P141.72 per kilo from April levels and were also lower compared with May last year, suggesting improved market supply after months of volatility in the vegetable sector.

Chicken egg prices slightly eased to P9.24 per piece, lower than both April and year-ago levels, offering some relief to consumers facing rising food expenses.

Brown sugar prices, meanwhile, edged up from April levels to P72.22 per kilo, although remaining below prices recorded during the same period in 2025.

The latest PSA data highlights the continuing volatility in food markets as the country grapples with inflationary pressures fueled by higher fuel costs, supply disruptions, and weather-related risks affecting agricultural output.