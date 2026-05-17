Rep. Chua gives SP Cayetano ‘benefit of the doubt’ on Duterte impeachment trial

“Inaasahan po natin na hindi magbabago ang kanilang pagtingin, at hindi nito maaapektuhan ang proseso dahil, unang-una po, ito po ay kanilang constitutional mandate,” the solon said.

Aside from Cayetano, Chua also expressed confidence that the evidence would ultimately determine the outcome of the proceedings, despite the Senate majority seemingly being composed of allies of the Vice President.

He said this belief was based on past impeachment trials, where the numbers initially did not appear to favor conviction.

“Sa lahat ng naging impeachment trial, nagsimula po talaga lahat ng walang sapat na bilang,” he said.

“Ang pagkakaalam ko po noong panahon ni Chief Justice Corona, nagsimula po sila na pipito lamang ang senador na sang-ayon dito. Pero nung nagkabotohan na, nung naipresenta na lahat ng ebidensya, umabot na siya ng bente,” he added.

Despite his optimistic outlook, Chua said their team of 11 lawmakers was preparing to address any legal challenges that may arise during the hearings.

Alongside preparing legal remedies, the solon said House prosecutors were also finalizing their respective roles and identifying key witnesses who would testify during the trial.

One of the witnesses expected to testify is alleged Duterte bagman Ramil Madriaga, who also appeared during the House Committee on Justice’s clarificatory hearings on 14 April.

During the session, Madriaga presented a supplemental affidavit in which he claimed that the Dutertes had plotted for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to step down so that Sara Duterte could assume the presidency.

Chua also underscored the importance of public scrutiny and media coverage throughout the trial to ensure accountability through fair proceedings.

“Napakalaki ng papel ng taumbayan at, lalong-lalo na, ang media… na bantayan itong impeachment trial. Kasi po ito lamang ang paraan para makakuha po tayo ng hustisya na patas,” he said.

The solon added that the prosecution panel was also vetting volunteers who would serve as private investigators assisting them throughout the impeachment trial.

On Monday, 18 May, the Senate is set to convene as an impeachment court for the trial of the Vice President.