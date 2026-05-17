Ramon Orlina’s ‘Visions in Glass’ bares all

National Artist Napoleon V. Abueva would later say: “I can do anything in sculpture with whatever material… except one — glass. For that, you have to go to Ramon Orlina.” This may be the most concise summary of his place in Philippine art.

Over the decades, Orlina masterfully transformed glass from decorative objects into a sculptural medium. His works have captured major public spaces, such as the National Museum of the Philippines and the University of Santo Tomas Quadricentennial Plaza. His commissions have also reached foreign shores, including the Singapore Art Museum.

His sculptures often depict motion — spiritual ascent, mother and child, lovers, mountain forms — without any literal representation. They depend on the refraction of light as much as the medium. “With glass, I am not only making sculptures in the round,” he writes, “but sculpture inside the round.”

The inner dimension has since become his trademark.

Then there are the cars. For the maestro, even vehicles are sculptures in motion.

Few know that Orlina’s love affair with design extends to vintage automobiles, especially the Volkswagen Beetle. He restored and transformed them with the same meticulous imagination he brings to sculpture. His white stretched Beetle limousine became the first “Limousine Bug” in the country. His black Super Beetle limo won Best of Show at a Transport Sport Show Cup. Another Beetle became Sabel sa Beetle, painted by National Artist Benedicto Cabrera with his iconic muse. A Volvo 780 Bertone was transformed into a rolling homage to Piet Mondrian.