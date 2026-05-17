Practical skills vital economic mobility pathway, says Go

The ceremony was supported by the office of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, whose team distributed food packs, vitamins, sports equipment, and electronics to the graduates.

Supporters of the program stressed that technical-vocational (tech-voc) courses offer a practical solution to unemployment by equipping community members with immediate, highly marketable skills that align directly with the demands of the service and hospitality industries.

“Through TESDA and other training institutions, we have helped many people find employment and opportunities to improve their lives,” Go said in a statement, reinforcing his advocacy for accessible, job-ready education.

Advocates of tech-voc training note that these short-term, specialized courses provide a crucial alternative to traditional four-year degrees, particularly for out-of-school youth and disadvantaged learners seeking rapid entry into the workforce.

Go, who co-authored the Alternative Learning System Act to support non-traditional students, encouraged the new baristas to view their technical certification as a foundational stepping stone toward long-term financial independence.

“Do not stop pursuing your dreams, because this is just the beginning of a brighter future for you,” Go said.

In addition to expanding tech-voc access, Go highlighted broader legislative efforts to safeguard student welfare, including his role as co-sponsor of Republic Act 12077, which suspends student loan payments during state-declared disasters and emergencies.