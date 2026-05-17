Polomolok seeks national support for cityhood bid

During the meeting, Tolentino outlined strategies aimed at aligning the municipality’s local development plans with national priorities, particularly in urban planning, infrastructure, and economic expansion.

The cityhood initiative forms part of Polomolok’s broader effort to position itself for increased investments, expanded public services, and stronger local governance as the municipality continues to grow economically and demographically.

Under Philippine law, municipalities seeking conversion into component cities must satisfy specific statutory requirements certified by national government agencies. These include generating at least ₱100 million in locally sourced annual income for two consecutive years, as well as meeting either a minimum land area requirement of 100 square kilometers or a population threshold of at least 150,000 residents.

Palencia and his delegation are also scheduled to meet with Rommel Tanghal on 21 May to finalize the initial legal and programmatic steps related to the proposed cityhood bill.

If successful, Polomolok would join the growing list of municipalities in the Soccsksargen region pursuing cityhood status, alongside Alabel in Sarangani and Isulan in Sultan Kudarat.

Local officials have yet to announce a target timeline for the filing and passage of the proposed cityhood measure in Congress, but the ongoing coordination with national planning agencies signals the municipality’s intention to advance the process in the coming months.