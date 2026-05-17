Polomolok begins strict speed limit enforcement on key roads

The initiative is anchored on General Ordinance No. 23, Series of 2014, and is being enforced through coordinated efforts of the local government unit, the Philippine National Police, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Municipal Traffic Office.

Officials said the multi-agency approach aims to strengthen road safety compliance and reduce traffic-related accidents along major thoroughfares in the municipality.

Under the ordinance, specific speed limits were designated for different road sections. A 60-kilometer-per-hour limit applies to the Silway-8 Bridge to South Polomolok Bridge segment, the Polomolok Water District to Crossing Sulit stretch, and the Crossing Dagoc to Junction Cannery Site area.

Meanwhile, a lower speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour is being enforced between South Polomolok Bridge and the Polomolok Water District due to heavier traffic in the area.

Authorities said motorists will face progressive penalties for violations. First-time offenders will be fined ₱1,000, while second offenses carry a ₱1,500 penalty.

Third and succeeding violations may result in a ₱2,000 fine, imprisonment of up to 30 days, or both, depending on court discretion.

Officials said the dry run period is intended to allow motorists to adjust to the new speed zones before full enforcement begins in June.

They urged drivers to familiarize themselves with the posted limits and exercise caution, stressing that the policy is aimed at improving road safety and reducing accidents along busy transport corridors.

The local government also said road signage visibility and public information campaigns will be strengthened during the transition period to ensure compliance once penalties are fully implemented.