PNP-HPG seizes smuggled cigarettes in Davao, Maguindanao operations

Authorities flagged down a black Honda TMX motorcycle without a plate number and loaded with three carton boxes suspected to contain contraband items. Inspection showed the boxes contained cigarettes without the required graphic health warnings printed on the packaging.

The arrested suspect, a 27-year-old married resident of Davao City, was informed of the nature of his arrest and apprised of his constitutional rights.

Confiscated during the operation were three carton boxes containing 150 reams of suspected contraband cigarettes with an estimated market value of P120,000.

Meanwhile, at about 7:30 a.m. on the same day, personnel of PHPT Maguindanao del Norte, together with the 1401st-A Regional Mobile Company and RMFB 14-A, conducted anti-carnapping and law enforcement operations along Narciso Ramos Highway in Sitio Campo 2, Barangay Bugasan Sur, Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte.

Authorities spotted an approaching gray Toyota Vios bearing improvised plate markings “LED 4768” and attempted to inspect the vehicle. However, the driver fled, prompting pursuit operations.

Upon reaching Sitio Campo 2, the driver and two companions, including one female, abandoned the vehicle and escaped into a forested area.

Inspection of the abandoned vehicle led to the discovery of 250 reams of suspected smuggled “New Berlin” cigarettes worth an estimated P100,000 concealed inside the trunk. Authorities also recovered a black coin purse containing several identification cards believed linked to the fleeing suspects.