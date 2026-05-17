P1.07-B diversion dam inaugurated in Sultan Kudarat

The facility was completed in three major phases, including the main dam structure, a hanging bridge, and several kilometers of protective dikes designed to reinforce riverbanks and nearby agricultural areas against flooding.

During the inauguration ceremony, Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu highlighted the dam’s role as a critical safeguard against severe flooding, particularly recalling the devastation caused by Typhoon Paeng in 2022.

He said the project represents a long-term investment in disaster resilience and agricultural stability for the province.

Mangudadatu also said the initiative reflects collaboration between the provincial government and national agencies to ensure infrastructure projects deliver lasting benefits to future generations.

He added that discussions are ongoing with the National Irrigation Administration regarding the possible development of hydropower facilities at the site, which could expand the project’s use beyond irrigation and flood control.

While primarily designed as agricultural and protective infrastructure, the Antong Diversion Dam has also started attracting public interest as a local landmark, with visitors frequenting the area for photography and media production, adding a modest tourism component to the project.

Officials said the dam is expected to strengthen food security, stabilize farm productivity, and reduce climate-related risks in surrounding communities as extreme weather events become more frequent.