P1-B Antong Dam inaugurated

The facility was completed in three major phases, which included the main dam structure, a hanging bridge, and several kilometers of protective dikes designed to reinforce riverbanks and surrounding agricultural areas against flooding.

During the inauguration ceremony, Governor Datu Pax Ali S. Mangudadatu highlighted the dam’s role as a critical safeguard against severe flooding events, particularly recalling the devastation caused by typhoon "Paeng" in 2022. He said the project represents a long-term investment in disaster resilience and agricultural stability for the province.

Mangudadatu also noted that the initiative reflects collaboration between the provincial government and national agencies to ensure that infrastructure projects deliver lasting benefits to future generations. He added that discussions are ongoing with the NIA regarding the potential development of hydropower facilities at the site, which could further expand the dam’s utility beyond irrigation and flood control.

While primarily designed as an agricultural and flood-control infrastructure, the Antong Diversion Dam has also begun attracting public interest as a local landmark, with visitors frequenting the area for photography and media production, adding a modest tourism dimension to the project.

Officials said the dam is expected to strengthen food security, stabilize farm productivity, and reduce climate-related risks in surrounding communities as extreme weather events become more frequent.