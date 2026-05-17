Old salt hangs up its colors

The resolution was passed during a board meeting held this week, and insiders say the vote was not particularly contentious.

The writing, they note, had been on the wall — or perhaps more aptly, on the hull — for some time now. The plan will still need approval from stockholders, who are expected to formally bless the new direction during the upcoming annual meeting.

Given the ownership structure and the board’s united front, approval is widely regarded as a formality.

What makes the story worth watching is not the pivot itself — asset-light or lessor models are hardly novel — but rather who is making it, and why now.

This is not a scrappy upstart cutting its losses. This is a company with deep roots, one whose name once commanded respect on docks from Luzon to Mindanao, whose vessels carried generations of Filipinos home for the holidays, and whose cargo manifests once read like a catalog of Philippine commerce.

The decision to step back from active operations is, for those familiar with the company’s history, nothing short of seismic.

The official language is careful and measured, as corporate language tends to be. The transition, the board says, is meant to “strengthen revenue stability” and “preserve asset value.”

Veterans of the shipping beat understand what those phrases mean: The money is no longer coming in the way it used to, and the smarter play is to let the ships earn without the burden of operating them.

“Various factors critically impacting the domestic shipping industry” is the board’s diplomatic way of referring to fuel costs, competition, regulatory headwinds, and the quiet but relentless erosion of route economics that has squeezed traditional carriers for years.

So the old flagship lowers its colors — not exactly in defeat, but in dignified retreat. The ships will still sail, just under someone else’s watch, someone else’s crew, someone else’s risk.